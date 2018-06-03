Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Belts two-run homer Saturday

Stanton went 2-for-4 with a walk and a two-run homer in Saturday's win over the Orioles.

Stanton took Kevin Gausman deep in the third inning to put the Yankees up 4-1, his 12th homer of the season and his first in 11 games. He's yet to provide fantasy owners with a prolonged hot streak, but hopefully Saturday's two-hit effort -- which came in the midst of a 2-for-23 slump -- will get the slugger kickstarted. Stanton is now hitting .248/.324/.476 through 54 games this season.