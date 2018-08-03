Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Blasts 25th home run

Stanton went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in the 15-7 loss to Boston on Thursday.

Stanton also whiffed twice Thursday, bringing him to 142 strikeouts this season, quickly approaching his career high of 170 set in 2014. The 28-year-old is up to 25 homers and 66 RBI, but those still feel like disappointing numbers after he slugged 59 long balls and 132 RBI with the Marlins last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories