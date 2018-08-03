Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Blasts 25th home run

Stanton went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in the 15-7 loss to Boston on Thursday.

Stanton also whiffed twice Thursday, bringing him to 142 strikeouts this season, quickly approaching his career high of 170 set in 2014. The 28-year-old is up to 25 homers and 66 RBI, but those still feel like disappointing numbers after he slugged 59 long balls and 132 RBI with the Marlins last season.