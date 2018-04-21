Stanton went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Blue Jays.

It's his fourth homer of the season, but first since April 4. Stanton's .205/.301/.438 slash line remains far below expectations, but as he gets more comfortable in pinstripes and the weather warms up, there should be plenty of hits and home runs ahead for the slugger.