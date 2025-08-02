Stanton went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Friday's 13-12 loss to the Marlins.

Stanton kicked off the scoring for the night in the series opener, with his 409-foot blast off right-hander Janson Junk in the fourth inning staking New York to an early lead. The 35-year-old has now left the yard in consecutive games and has five home runs in his last nine games, bringing his OPS to .862 for the season. Stanton has shown the ability to go on these type of power binges in the past, and if he can continue to offset his bloated 32.8 percent strikeout rate by continuing to mash, the Yankees will likely continue to keep his bat in the lineup by using him in the corner outfield when Aaron Judge (elbow) returns from the injured list, perhaps as soon as next week. Since Judge will be limited to designated-hitter duties upon his return until he completes his throwing program, Stanton has begun to take pregame reps in the outfield, though he has yet to make his 2025 debut on defense.