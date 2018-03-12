Stanton appears to be the Yankees' preferred choice at cleanup hitter, as he has primarily hit fourth this spring while Aaron Judge hits second and Greg Bird hits third.

When Bird has been out of the lineup, Stanton has moved up to the three hole with Gary Sanchez hitting cleanup, but Bird figures to start most games, particularly against righties, so Stanton's primary spot will likely be the four hole. He is hitting .333/.391/.667 with one home run, four strikeouts and one walk in 21 at-bats this spring. The only question with Stanton is how many games he will play, as he should provide elite counting stat production when healthy.