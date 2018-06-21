Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Clubs 18th homer in walkoff fashion
Stanton went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a pair of strikeouts in Wednesday's win over the Mariners.
Stanton's 18th blast was a big one, as it was a walkoff with two outs in the ninth in a game the Yankees trailed by as many as five. The 28-year-old's first season in The Bronx has been a bit of a disappointment by his lofty standards, but he may finally be turning the corner; he's hitting .450 (9-for-20) with three homers and a double over the last five games, and .286 with seven long balls in 18 games since the start of June. With that recent stretch, he's now slashing .255/.329/.504 on the year.
