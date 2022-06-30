Stanton went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run during Wednesday's 5-3 win against the A's.

Stanton's three-run shot during the third inning was the difference in the game, as it turned a one-run deficit into a two-run lead for New York. The 32-year-old had a cold stretch in the middle of June during which he went 1-for-26, but he's recently found his power stroke with five home runs and 10 RBI in his past six contests.