Stanton went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and a walk in Saturday's loss to Washington.
New York's offense couldn't get much going Saturday, but Stanton supplied a highlight-reel homer with a 483-foot blast to left field in the fourth inning. The slugger has gotten off to a fine start with home runs in each of his first two games of the campaign after going deep only three times in 18 contests last season.
