Stanton went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run during Saturday's 15-3 win at Milwaukee.

The veteran slugger entered Saturday without a homer in eight straight games, but he went deep in the ninth inning against position player Owen Miller. Stanton also had an infield single in the opening frame but struck out in his other three plate appearances, which is his second game this season with three strikeouts. Even including Saturday's homer, Stanton has a .214/.290/.393 slash line over his past nine games.