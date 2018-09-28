Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Clubs two homers in rout
Stanton went 2-for-3 with two home runs, two RBI, two walks and three runs in Thursday's 12-1 victory over the Rays.
Stanton added some insurance runs for the Yankees with solo shots in the sixth and ninth innings, his 36th and 37th home runs of the season. Although he hasn't produced anywhere near his MVP numbers from 2017, Stanton has still slugged his way to a .262/.341/.502 slash line with 33 doubles, 97 RBI and 101 runs this year as the 2018 regular season comes to a close.
