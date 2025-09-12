Stanton went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 9-3 win over Detroit.

Stanton struck out three times Thursday, but he did give the Yankees a 5-1 lead in the third inning with a 429-foot solo homer to left field. It was his 20th home run of the year, which is impressive given that he was on the shelf until mid-June due to tendinitis in both elbows. Stanton has a .941 OPS with 31 runs and 49 RBI across 226 plate appearances this season.