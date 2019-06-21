Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Collects three hits

Stanton went 3-for-5 with two runs scored Thursday against the Astros.

Stanton didn't join in the Yankees barrage of home runs Thursday, but did collect three hits -- all singles. He came around to score twice, his first since being activated from the injured list on June 18. Stanton has only 24 plate appearances for the season, but this performance gives some confidence he won't be significantly effected by the shoulder and bicep injuries that kept him out of the lineup for nearly three months.

