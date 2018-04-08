Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Continues struggling at the dish
Stanton went 0-for-7 and struck out five times in Sunday's loss to the Orioles.
Sunday's hitless showing drove Stanton's batting average down to .167 for the year. The reigning National League MVP has struggled to make contact lately, as this was the second time this season that he struck out five times in a game. Over 48 plate appearances this season, Stanton has been fanned 20 times.
