Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Could begin rehab assignment Monday
Stanton (shoulder) has been facing live pitching and should begin a rehab assignment Monday, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
He was hit on the knee by a pitch Friday, but checked out OK. He would head to High-A Tampa for his rehab assignment Monday, assuming everything goes smoothly over the next couple days. It is unclear how long Stanton's rehab assignment will be, but it seems possible that he could be an option in weekly leagues for the final week of May.
