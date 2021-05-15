Manager Aaron Boone said after Friday's game that Stanton (quad) could be "down a couple of days," but Boone isn't concerned about it being anything long-term, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Stanton was scratched from Friday's lineup with left quad tightness, which Stanton felt during an at-bat in Thursday's series finale in Tampa Bay and again during warmups Friday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com notes. It sounds like Stanton will need at least one more day, and with Aaron Hicks (wrist) also injured, the Yankees may need to make a roster move to add an outfielder ahead of Saturday's game.