Stanton (hamstring) will undergo imaging Thursday and, if it comes back favorably, could begin a rehab assignment this weekend, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Stanton will play the outfield while on his rehab assignment and is expected to see action there in addition to designated hitter when he rejoins the Yankees. That could come at some point next week, assuming all goes well with his rehab games. Stanton has been on the shelf since mid-April with a strained left hamstring.