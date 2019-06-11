Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Could return for homestand
Stanton (shoulder) will play for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this weekend and could return for the Yankees' next homestand starting June 17, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Stanton is currently on rehab duty with High-A Tampa, and manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday the slugger will join the RailRiders this weekend and could return to the big club as soon as June 17, when the Yankees open up a 10-game homestand with a divisional matchup against the Rays. Stanton went 2-for-4 with an opposite-field homer for Tampa on Tuesday, so hopefully that's a sign he's finally back to full health from the shoulder and calf injuries that have kept him on the shelf for most of the season.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Will start rehab games Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Rehab could begin Monday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Prepping for rehab assigment•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Nearing return to rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Shut down for 7-10 days•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...