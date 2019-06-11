Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Could return for homestand

Stanton (shoulder) will play for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this weekend and could return for the Yankees' next homestand starting June 17, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton is currently on rehab duty with High-A Tampa, and manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday the slugger will join the RailRiders this weekend and could return to the big club as soon as June 17, when the Yankees open up a 10-game homestand with a divisional matchup against the Rays. Stanton went 2-for-4 with an opposite-field homer for Tampa on Tuesday, so hopefully that's a sign he's finally back to full health from the shoulder and calf injuries that have kept him on the shelf for most of the season.