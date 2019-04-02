Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Could return in three weeks
Stanton (biceps) could return in three weeks, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Stanton was placed on the injured list with a biceps strain Monday and will avoid all baseball activities for 10 days. He'll then have to get back in game shape following that shutdown period, so a three-week absence appears to be a reasonable target. Clint Frazier should see regular game time in the near future with Aaron Hicks (back) also out.
