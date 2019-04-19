Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Could return next week
Stanton (biceps) could return during the Yankees' upcoming road trip, which runs from April 22 to May 1, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
A biceps strain has kept Stanton out of action since the start of the month. The Yankees haven't set a clear target date for his return, but he's been hitting off a pitching machine in recent days and could be ready for a rehab assignment soon.
