Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Could return next week

Stanton (biceps) could return during the Yankees' upcoming road trip, which runs from April 22 to May 1, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

A biceps strain has kept Stanton out of action since the start of the month. The Yankees haven't set a clear target date for his return, but he's been hitting off a pitching machine in recent days and could be ready for a rehab assignment soon.

More News
Our Latest Stories