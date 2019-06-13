Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Could return Tuesday
Manager Aaron Boone said Stanton (shoulder) could be activated as soon as Tuesday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Stanton has already appeared in a pair of rehab games with High-A Tampa, going 4-for-7 with three homers in those contests. Per Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, the slugger is scheduled to shift his rehab to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this weekend, and if everything goes well during a pair of games with the RailRiders, Stanton could be cleared to rejoin the Yankees on Tuesday after receiving an off day Monday.
