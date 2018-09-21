Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Cranks grand slam

Stanton went 1-for-3 with two walks and a grand slam Thursday against the Red Sox.

Stanton took Heath Hembree deep in the fourth inning to record his 35th home run of the season. He had entered Thursday's action just 12-for-92 across his last 24 games, though he still has the chance to surpass 35 homers for the fourth time in his nine-year career.

