Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Day-to-day with quad injury

Stanton is not in the lineup for Game 2 of the ALCS due to a right quadriceps strain and he is considered day-to-day, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. He is available off the bench as a pinch hitter.

Manager Aaron Boone said Stanton injured his quad in Game 1 while running down the line on his infield hit, according to James Wagner of The New York Times. Boone said he hopes Stanton will be able to return to the lineup at some point during this series. Cameron Maybin gets the start in his place and will hit eighth.