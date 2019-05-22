Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Dealing with leg soreness
Stanton (shoulder) wasn't in the lineup for High-A Tampa on Tuesday due to some soreness in his calf/knee area, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Stanton was expected to be in the lineup as part of his minor-league rehab stint, but had the calf/knee issue crop up after being hit by a pitch during live batting practice a couple days ago. Overall it's good news that the slugger didn't experience a setback with his left shoulder. The leg issue isn't considered serious and the 29-year-old may be able to rejoin Tampa's lineup Wednesday to continue his rehab.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Not in High-A lineup•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Activation this weekend unlikely•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers in rehab game•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Joins High-A Tampa for rehab•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Could begin rehab assignment Monday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Injury clarified•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how drastically player values have changed at the highest end of the player pool? Scott...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says a couple of young Braves look like stars and discusses Monday's winners...
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...