Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Dealing with leg soreness

Stanton (shoulder) wasn't in the lineup for High-A Tampa on Tuesday due to some soreness in his calf/knee area, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Stanton was expected to be in the lineup as part of his minor-league rehab stint, but had the calf/knee issue crop up after being hit by a pitch during live batting practice a couple days ago. Overall it's good news that the slugger didn't experience a setback with his left shoulder. The leg issue isn't considered serious and the 29-year-old may be able to rejoin Tampa's lineup Wednesday to continue his rehab.