Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Doing on-field agility work

Stanton (knee) is running and doing agility work on the field, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

Stanton has tested his strained PCL on the field each of the past two days as he inches toward a September return. Although he has yet to take part in batting practice, Stanton has been swinging in a batting cage and is expected to progress in his recovery in the coming days. The slugger has been out since landing on the injured list June 26.