Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Doing on-field agility work
Stanton (knee) is running and doing agility work on the field, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
Stanton has tested his strained PCL on the field each of the past two days as he inches toward a September return. Although he has yet to take part in batting practice, Stanton has been swinging in a batting cage and is expected to progress in his recovery in the coming days. The slugger has been out since landing on the injured list June 26.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Begins running on field•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Expected back in September•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Approaching on-field workouts•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Resumes light activity•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Still no progress•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....