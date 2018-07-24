Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Drives in two
Stanton went 4-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a walk and two runs scored Monday against the Rays.
Stanton delivered a two-run single in the seventh to bring the Yankees within one, but they'd ultimately fall in the series opener. He's gone 6-for-11 with four RBI and two walks in three games since the All-Star break, and he's batting .285 with 23 homers and 59 runs driven in through 97 games this season.
