Stanton is starting at designated hitter while hitting fifth Saturday against the Rangers.
Stanton had hit fourth or higher in the lineup in all 28 of his games this season entering Saturday. However, he's maintained just a .096 average and .231 slugging percentage across 52 at-bats since returning from a hamstring strain June 1. Harrison Bader was bumped up to third in the order.
