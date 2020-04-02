Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Eligible to rehab at team facility

Stanton (calf) will continue to be allowed to rehab at the Yankees' training facility in Tampa under Florida's stay-at-home policy, George A. King III of the New York Post reports.

While Florida governor Ron DeSantis' order requires most Floridians to remain at home, it makes some exceptions, including one for those in need of essential medical care. That will allow rehabbing players such as Stanton, Aaron Judge (rib) and Luis Severino (elbow) to continue to make use of the team's Tampa facility. It remains to be seen whether Stanton will continue to work out at the complex, however, as manager Aaron Boone deemed the slugger fully healthy earlier this week, per Lindsey Adler of The Athletic.