Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Exits Tuesday's game
Stanton was removed from Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays with an apparent hand injury, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
Stanton appeared to have his left hand stepped on sliding into third base during the first inning and was removed a couple innings later after attempting to stay in the game. Brett Gardner took over in left field for the Yankees.
