Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Expected back in September
General manager Brian Cashman said Thursday that the expectation is for Stanton (knee) to be able to return in September, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
The 29-year-old is eligible to return from the 60-day injured list Aug. 25, but Cashman's update signals that he will likely miss some extra time before returning to the major-league roster. Stanton has resumed light baseball activities and is running up to 75-to-85 percent on the anti-gravity treadmill, but could require a rehab assignment prior to his return. The Yankees have a firm grasp on the lead in the American League East, so it's likely that the team will ensure his long-term health before rushing he comes back to the majors.
