Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Expected to play in Miami series

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he's "confident" that Stanton will be available to start in the outfield during the club's two-game set in Miami that begins Tuesday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.

Stanton has been dealing with hamstring tightness for a little over a week, resulting in the Yankees deploying him exclusively at designated hitter for the club's past 11 games. It sounds like the injury is still affecting Stanton on some level, but the Yankees seem optimistic that he'll be able to play the field without major limitations during the interleague matchup.