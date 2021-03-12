Stanton indicated Wednesday that he plans to spend some time playing in the outfield before the end of spring training, Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated reports.

Stanton has been tabbed the Yankees' everyday DH for the coming campaign, but the veteran nonetheless hopes to get a chance to play the field during Grapefruit League play. Manager Aaron Boone was noncommittal when discussing such a scenario, saying that those discussions have yet to take place and that Stanton could "possibly" get some outfield reps. Given the slugger's recent injury history, it wouldn't be surprising for the organization to play it safe in spite of Stanton's wishes.