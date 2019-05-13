Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Faces live pitching

Stanton (shoulder) took live at-bats at extended spring training Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

This marks a step in the right direction for Stanton, who had been limited to soft toss and tee work prior to his live BP session. The slugger also did some defensive work, though it remains to be seen when he'll return to game action. A timetable for Stanton's return will hopefully come into focus once he's cleared to begin a rehab stint.

