Stanton went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in Friday's loss to the Tigers.

It was an unceremonious return for the slugger, who missed over two weeks due to a strained left quadriceps. Stanton struck out in his first at-bat and followed with three more whiffs over the course of the contest, the most significant of which was a strikeout with the go-ahead run at third base and one out in the ninth inning. There is likely still some rust to shake off following the long absence, but it's worth noting that Stanton had been struggling prior to the injury, collecting only three hits in his last 22 at-bats.