Stanton went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Astros.

He crushed a Zack Greinke offering to left field in the first inning to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead, Stanton's seventh homer of the year, then added an RBI single in the sixth to cap the team's scoring on the night. The 31-year-old slugger extended his hitting streak to 10 games with the performance, and over that stretch he's hitting a massive .477 (21-for-44) with four home runs, six RBI and nine runs scored.