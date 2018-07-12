Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Four hits Wednesday
Stanton went 4-for-5 with a walk, two RBI, a run scored and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Orioles.
All four hits were singles, but he also added a free pass to reach base five times in all. Stanton seems to have fully recovered from his slow start to the season, hitting .298 with eight homers in June and now .362 with three long balls thus far in July. On the year, the reigning NL-MVP is slashing .276/.348/.518 to go along with 22 homers and 54 RBI.
