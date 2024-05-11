Stanton is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Stanton went 2-for-4 in the series opener Friday. Trent Grisham will start in center field Friday while Aaron Judge shifts to DH against Rays right-hander Zack Littell.
