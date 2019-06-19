Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Gets breather

Stanton is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Rays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton will head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale as the Yankees look to ease him back into action following a lengthy stay on the injured list. Brett Gardner is starting in left field in place of Stanton, who went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in his first game back Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories