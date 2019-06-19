Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Gets breather
Stanton is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Rays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Stanton will head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale as the Yankees look to ease him back into action following a lengthy stay on the injured list. Brett Gardner is starting in left field in place of Stanton, who went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in his first game back Tuesday.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Returns from IL•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Set to return from IL on Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Moves rehab to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Could return Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Could return for homestand•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Will start rehab games Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...
-
The next wave of breakout SPs
So you missed out on the first wave of breakout pitchers, like Lucas Giolito and Matthew Boyd....