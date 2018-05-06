Stanton is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Stanton will head to the bench for the first time all season, with the Yankees' off day Monday likely contributing to manager Aaron Boone's decision to rest the slugger. While Stanton continues to strike out at a prolific rate, he has at least been supplying power of late with seven extra-base hits in his past 13 starts.