Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Gets four hits, homers against A's
Stanton went 4-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and three RBI in the Yankees' 6-2 victory over the A's on Sunday.
Stanton continues to work his way out of his much-discussed early season slump, with this four-hit, three RBI effort bringing his slugging percentage up to .516 and his OPS up to .855. He now has 10 home runs through 155 at-bats, so even if he doesn't end up matching last year's .281 average in his first season in pinstripes, there's little reason to believe that Stanton won't be cranking his fair share of home runs as the season progresses.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Smacks two homers Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Gets first day off of 2018•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Goes yard twice Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Blasts fourth homer Friday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Batting fourth in order Thursday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Three hits in Wednesday's win•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...