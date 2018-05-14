Stanton went 4-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and three RBI in the Yankees' 6-2 victory over the A's on Sunday.

Stanton continues to work his way out of his much-discussed early season slump, with this four-hit, three RBI effort bringing his slugging percentage up to .516 and his OPS up to .855. He now has 10 home runs through 155 at-bats, so even if he doesn't end up matching last year's .281 average in his first season in pinstripes, there's little reason to believe that Stanton won't be cranking his fair share of home runs as the season progresses.