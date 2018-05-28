Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Gets rest Monday

Stanton is out of the lineup Monday against the Astros, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Stanton will take a seat in what likely amounts to day off to clear his head after going 0-for-12 with seven strikeouts during the Yankees' three-game series with the Angels over the weekend. He'll be replaced in the lineup by Neil Walker, who will serve as the club's designated hitter Monday and hit ninth.

