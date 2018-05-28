Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Gets rest Monday
Stanton is out of the lineup Monday against the Astros, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Stanton will take a seat in what likely amounts to day off to clear his head after going 0-for-12 with seven strikeouts during the Yankees' three-game series with the Angels over the weekend. He'll be replaced in the lineup by Neil Walker, who will serve as the club's designated hitter Monday and hit ninth.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Hits 11th home run•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers in four-hit day against A's•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Smacks two homers Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Gets first day off of 2018•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Goes yard twice Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Blasts fourth homer Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...