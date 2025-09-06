Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Getting breather Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stanton isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.
Stanton will get a chance to catch his breath Saturday after going 2-for-4 with a home run in Friday's series opener. While he rests, Aaron Judge will serve as the Yankees' designated hitter, with Jasson Dominguez, Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger in the outfield.
