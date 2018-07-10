Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Goes deep Monday
Stanton went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored during Game 1 of Monday's twin bill against the Orioles.
Stanton blasted his 22nd home run of the season in the second inning, although the Yankees would fall 5-4 to drop the first half of the doubleheader. He's off to a hot start in July, going 11-for-33 with five extra-base hits and six RBI.
