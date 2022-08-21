Stanton (Achilles) went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in a rehab contest with Double-A Somerset on Saturday.

Stanton saw his first game action of any kind since July 23 and showed some rust, fanning twice in three plate appearances. The slugger is expected to play for Somerset again Sunday before taking live batting practice against injured hurler Luis Severino (lat) on Tuesday. Stanton could then be activated for the start of New York's four-game series in Oakland that begins Thursday, per Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record.