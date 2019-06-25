Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Goes yard for first time in 2019
Stanton went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Monday's 10-8 win over the Blue Jays.
It took him all of five games after returning from his lengthy IL stint for Stanton to join in 2019's home run parade, as he launched a sixth-inning slider from Derek Law over the center-field fence. Assuming he can stay healthy, look for the 29-year-old slugger to quickly make up for lost time in the power department.
