Stanton went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and four RBI in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Astros.

Incredibly, Stanton's two blasts were the first homers Dallas Keuchel has served up to any Yankees hitter in seven career starts against them. The 28-year-old slugger now has seven home runs and 19 RBI in his first 30 games in pinstripes, and his .240/.316/.479 slash line is creeping closer to expectations.