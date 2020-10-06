Stanton went 1-for-4 with a walk and a grand slam Monday in a win over the Rays in Game 1 of the ALDS.

The Rays were able to hang around for most of the night against Gerrit Cole and company, but Stanton ended any hope of a comeback in the top of the ninth with his grand slam, turning a 5-3 game into a 9-3 game. Stanton once again missed time due to injury and he struggled to close out the regular season. However, he is still one of the top power threats in the game and that power is a luxury in the five hole behind DJ LeMahieu, Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks and Luke Voit in the batting order.