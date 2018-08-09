Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Grand slam in win
Stanton went 1-for-4 with a grand slam, a walk and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.
Stanton broke open the game with his sixth career grand slam, turning a tie game into a 6-2 Yankees lead in the eventual four-run win. The reigning NL MVP has gone deep in consecutive contests to give him 27 homers on the year, and he ranks fifth in the American League with 73 RBI.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Hits two-run homer•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Nursing hamstring issue•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Bangs out two doubles•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Blasts 25th home run•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Slugs 24th homer•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Hits second in Judge's absence•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...