Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Grand slam in win

Stanton went 1-for-4 with a grand slam, a walk and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

Stanton broke open the game with his sixth career grand slam, turning a tie game into a 6-2 Yankees lead in the eventual four-run win. The reigning NL MVP has gone deep in consecutive contests to give him 27 homers on the year, and he ranks fifth in the American League with 73 RBI.