Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Headed to IL

Stanton (knee) will be placed on the 10-day injured list, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Stanton exited Tuesday's game with what was originally thought to be a right knee contusion, though after further evaluation it was revealed that the slugger is dealing with a strained PCL. This is a tough break for Stanton, who just returned from a lengthy stay on the injured list last week. According to Adler, Stanton will be reevaluated in 10 days, at which point a timetable for his return will hopefully emerge. Mike Tauchman will replace Stanton on the roster, while Brett Gardner -- who is starting in place of Stanton on Wednesday -- will likely benefit the most.