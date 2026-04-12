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Stanton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Stanton started the previous eight contests and will take a seat Sunday after going 5-for-29 with no extra-base hits during that stretch. That lack of production is a sharp contrast to the veteran slugger's first five games of the season, during which he went 10-for-20 with two doubles and a homer. Aaron Judge is resting his legs as the designated hitter for the series finale in Tampa Bay, opening up right field for Randal Grichuk.

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