Stanton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Stanton started the previous eight contests and will take a seat Sunday after going 5-for-29 with no extra-base hits during that stretch. That lack of production is a sharp contrast to the veteran slugger's first five games of the season, during which he went 10-for-20 with two doubles and a homer. Aaron Judge is resting his legs as the designated hitter for the series finale in Tampa Bay, opening up right field for Randal Grichuk.