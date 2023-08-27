Stanton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.
Stanton will get some routine maintenance after he started each of the last five games in either right field or at designated hitter while going 5-for-20 with one home run, two doubles, two walks and four RBI. Aaron Judge will get a turn as the Yankees' DH on Sunday while Oswaldo Cabrera mans right field.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers, collects four hits•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Getting Sunday off•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Productive in loss•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers in third straight game•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers again Thursday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Crushes 15th homer•